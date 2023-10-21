Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc (LON:GSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 69.89 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 69.30 ($0.85). 553,466 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 826,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69 ($0.84).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

Get Gore Street Energy Storage Fund alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Gore Street Energy Storage Fund

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Stock Performance

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Increases Dividend

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 78.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 91.53. The stock has a market cap of £326.87 million, a PE ratio of 522.31 and a beta of 0.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th were given a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 2.43%. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 5,384.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gore Street Energy Storage Fund

In other news, insider Thomas Murley acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 80 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £60,000 ($73,286.92). 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc is an infrastructure investment fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.