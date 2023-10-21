Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc (LON:GSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 69.89 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 69.30 ($0.85). 553,466 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 826,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69 ($0.84).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.
Read Our Latest Report on Gore Street Energy Storage Fund
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Stock Performance
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th were given a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 2.43%. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 5,384.62%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Gore Street Energy Storage Fund
In other news, insider Thomas Murley acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 80 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £60,000 ($73,286.92). 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Company Profile
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc is an infrastructure investment fund.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gore Street Energy Storage Fund
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Bargain Alert: Crocs a Footwear Brand With Single Digit P/E Ratio
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
Receive News & Ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.