GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Shares Purchased by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) by 74.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 7.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,358,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,064 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,925,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,154 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 22.0% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 18,310,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297,984 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,534,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,476,000 after acquiring an additional 438,296 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth $39,465,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on GrafTech International from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Shares of GrafTech International stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.40. 3,456,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,684. The firm has a market cap of $873.15 million, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average is $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 4.10. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $6.74.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $185.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.18 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 40.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

