Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Shares Bought by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 229.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLDD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLDD traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.82. The stock had a trading volume of 388,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,515. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.46.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $132.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

(Free Report)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

