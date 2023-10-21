Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GDOT. StockNews.com started coverage on Green Dot in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.20.

Green Dot Stock Performance

NYSE:GDOT opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.67. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $21.37. The company has a market capitalization of $626.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $361.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.39 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 10.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Green Dot will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDOT. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

See Also

