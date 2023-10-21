Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Receives $39.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on GPRE. Stephens dropped their price target on Green Plains from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Green Plains from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Green Plains

Institutional Trading of Green Plains

Green Plains Trading Down 2.8 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Green Plains during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Green Plains during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Green Plains by 8,023.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $27.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.77. Green Plains has a 1-year low of $25.78 and a 1-year high of $37.49.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.94). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $857.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Green Plains will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Green Plains

(Get Free Report

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.