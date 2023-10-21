Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.455 per share by the transportation company on Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd.

Green Plains Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Green Plains Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ GPP opened at $13.80 on Friday. Green Plains Partners has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $320.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Green Plains Partners ( NASDAQ:GPP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 47.43% and a return on equity of 14,458.89%. The company had revenue of $20.52 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners in a report on Sunday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Plains Partners

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Green Plains Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. 16.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products.

Featured Articles

