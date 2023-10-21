Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $382,000 Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 50.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 60.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SWK. Mizuho lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $102.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.18.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $77.92 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.70 and a one year high of $104.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.63 and its 200-day moving average is $86.98.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $304,279.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

