Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $829,000 Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $11,415,340,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $13,510,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $243,121,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $91.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.25. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $100.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

