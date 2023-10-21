Griffin Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEP. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 16.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 4.8% during the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 7,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Icahn Enterprises in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Icahn Enterprises from $43.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th.

IEP opened at $17.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.30. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $55.10.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.04%.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

