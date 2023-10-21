Griffin Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,900 Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507,589 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,578,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,028,000 after acquiring an additional 85,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,005,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,986,000 after acquiring an additional 38,395 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,567,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,532,000 after acquiring an additional 85,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,223,000 after acquiring an additional 647,278 shares in the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $69.02. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.24.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 5.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.24.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $32,662.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $32,662.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $522,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $2,027,765.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,259.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,531 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,260. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

