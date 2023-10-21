Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 342 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the first quarter worth about $368,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 29,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HACK opened at $51.40 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1 year low of $41.95 and a 1 year high of $53.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.82.

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

