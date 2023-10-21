Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 358 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $386.99 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.13 and a 1-year high of $422.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $402.53 and a 200 day moving average of $397.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

