Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 50 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after purchasing an additional 18,317 shares during the last quarter. Verde Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,934,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

IVV opened at $422.99 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $365.10 and a 12-month high of $461.88. The stock has a market cap of $327.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $440.23 and a 200-day moving average of $434.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.