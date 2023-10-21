Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth $34,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $102.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.92 and a 200-day moving average of $121.19. The company has a market cap of $94.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $100.64 and a one year high of $136.67.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.94.

Read Our Latest Report on PLD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.