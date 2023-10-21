Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) and LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Critical Review

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) and LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LTC Properties has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. LTC Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital pays out 282.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. LTC Properties pays out 133.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital $239.74 million 7.78 $41.50 million $0.56 31.05 LTC Properties $175.15 million 7.44 $100.02 million $1.71 18.40

This table compares Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and LTC Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

LTC Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital. LTC Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and LTC Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 0 1 7 0 2.88 LTC Properties 1 4 2 0 2.14

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 101.27%. LTC Properties has a consensus price target of $34.78, indicating a potential upside of 10.51%. Given Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is more favorable than LTC Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and LTC Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 19.94% 10.20% 3.60% LTC Properties 37.24% 8.28% 4.04%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.0% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of LTC Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of LTC Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital beats LTC Properties on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems. It also focuses in the areas of grid connected projects that deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar and wind to generate power; and sustainable infrastructure projects, including upgraded transmission or distribution systems, water and storm water infrastructures, transportation fleet enhancements, renewable natural gas plants, and other projects. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 213 properties in 29 states with 29 operating partners. Based on its gross real estate investments, LTC's investment portfolio is comprised of approximately 50% seniors housing and 50% skilled nursing properties.

