Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Harmonic from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Harmonic from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Harmonic from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.50.

Harmonic Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 57.56 and a beta of 0.90. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $18.43.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $155.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.27 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 3.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Harmonic

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,297,705 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $279,704,000 after acquiring an additional 603,429 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 8,466,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,161 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,800,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Harmonic by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,459,977 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,501,000 after buying an additional 389,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Harmonic by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,768,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,300,000 after buying an additional 51,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

