Head to Head Analysis: AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) vs. Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME)

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) and AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Prime Medicine and AIM ImmunoTech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prime Medicine 0 1 3 0 2.75 AIM ImmunoTech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Prime Medicine currently has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 187.11%. Given Prime Medicine’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Prime Medicine is more favorable than AIM ImmunoTech.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prime Medicine $5.21 million 133.34 -$121.82 million N/A N/A AIM ImmunoTech $140,000.00 160.26 -$19.44 million ($0.40) -1.15

This table compares Prime Medicine and AIM ImmunoTech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

AIM ImmunoTech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Prime Medicine.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.4% of Prime Medicine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of Prime Medicine shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Prime Medicine and AIM ImmunoTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prime Medicine N/A -99.16% -51.72% AIM ImmunoTech -11,514.29% -53.92% -49.02%

Summary

Prime Medicine beats AIM ImmunoTech on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine, Inc., a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence. It has a research collaboration with Cimeio Therapeutics to develop Prime Edited Shielded-Cell & Immunotherapy Pairs for genetic diseases, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. Prime Medicine, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About AIM ImmunoTech

AIM ImmunoTech Inc., an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, malignant melanoma, non-small cell lung, ovarian, breast, colorectal, prostate and pancreatic cancer, myalgic encephalomyelitis, Hepatitis B, HIV, COVID-19, and post-COVID conditions. In addition, the company provides Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat human papilloma viruses, and genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has agreements with Amarex Clinical Research LLC; Pharmaceutics International Inc.; Polysciences Inc.; and University of Cagliari Dipartimento di Scienze della Vita e dell'Ambiente. The company was formerly known as Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to AIM ImmunoTech Inc. in August 2019. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Ocala, Florida.

