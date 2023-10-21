Head-To-Head Comparison: Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) vs. ATI (NYSE:ATI)

Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY – Get Free Report) and ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Aurubis and ATI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurubis N/A N/A N/A ATI 6.88% 26.99% 7.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Aurubis and ATI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurubis 0 2 1 0 2.33 ATI 0 0 6 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Aurubis presently has a consensus target price of $78.50, suggesting a potential upside of 106.31%. ATI has a consensus target price of $49.17, suggesting a potential upside of 38.21%. Given Aurubis’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aurubis is more favorable than ATI.

This table compares Aurubis and ATI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurubis N/A N/A N/A $0.48 80.11 ATI $3.84 billion 1.19 $130.90 million $1.95 18.24

ATI has higher revenue and earnings than Aurubis. ATI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aurubis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ATI beats Aurubis on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aurubis

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products. In addition, the company produces gold, silver, lead, lead-bismuth alloy, lead-antimony litharge, tellurium metals, and tellurium dioxide. Further, the company engages in the recycling of copper, copper scrap, alloy scrap and other recycling materials, precious metals, and other non-ferrous metals. Additionally, it produces sulfuric acid, iron-silicate, smelter intermediates, and selenium, as well as produces various products from purchased copper and copper alloy scrap, electronic scrap, and industrial residues. The company was formerly known as Norddeutsche Affinerie AG and changed its name to Aurubis AG in April 2009. Aurubis AG was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

About ATI

ATI Inc. manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts. The segment serves aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets. The AA&S segment produces zirconium and related alloys, including hafnium and niobium, nickel-based alloys, titanium and titanium-based alloys, and specialty alloys in a variety of forms, such as plate, sheet, and precision rolled strip products. It also provides hot-rolling conversion services, including carbon steel products. This segment offers its solutions to the energy, aerospace and defense, automotive, and electronics markets. The company was formerly known as Allegheny Technologies Incorporated. ATI Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

