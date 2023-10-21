Head to Head Comparison: Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE) and JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY)

Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Free Report) and JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Dune Acquisition has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JSR has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dune Acquisition and JSR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dune Acquisition N/A N/A $6.56 million N/A N/A JSR $3.03 billion 1.85 $116.81 million $0.26 103.20

Analyst Recommendations

JSR has higher revenue and earnings than Dune Acquisition.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Dune Acquisition and JSR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dune Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A JSR 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.0% of Dune Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 78.5% of Dune Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dune Acquisition and JSR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dune Acquisition N/A -100.18% 18.26% JSR 1.82% 1.92% 1.05%

Summary

JSR beats Dune Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dune Acquisition

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies operating in a Software as a Service model. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida. Dune Acquisition Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Dune Acquisition Holdings LLC.

About JSR

JSR Corporation engages in the plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Digital Solutions Business provides lithography, photoresists, multi layered, packaging, cleaning, CMP materials, etc.; colour liquid crystal display, organic electroluminescence display materials, etc.; and heat-resistant transparent resin, functional films, and stereolithography, etc. The company's Life Sciences Business offers services to support drug development, vitro reagents for diagnostics, research and raw materials for regent, bioprocess materials, etc. Its Plastics Business provides synthetic resins, including ABS, AES, AS, and ASA resins. The company's Other Business offers acrylic emulsion, water-based emulsion, and stain resistance. JSR Corporation was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

