Head-To-Head Comparison: U-Swirl (OTCMKTS:SWRL) versus Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN)

U-Swirl (OTCMKTS:SWRL – Get Free Report) and Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.4% of U-Swirl shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of U-Swirl shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Bloomin’ Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for U-Swirl and Bloomin’ Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U-Swirl 0 0 0 0 N/A Bloomin’ Brands 0 8 3 1 2.42

Profitability

Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus price target of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.33%.

This table compares U-Swirl and Bloomin’ Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U-Swirl N/A N/A N/A Bloomin’ Brands 5.49% 86.88% 8.05%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares U-Swirl and Bloomin’ Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U-Swirl N/A N/A N/A ($0.09) N/A Bloomin’ Brands $4.42 billion 0.46 $101.91 million $2.58 9.10

Bloomin’ Brands has higher revenue and earnings than U-Swirl. U-Swirl is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bloomin’ Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bloomin’ Brands beats U-Swirl on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U-Swirl

U-Swirl, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises self-serve frozen yogurt cafés. It operates and franchises frozen yogurt cafés under the U-SWIRL Frozen Yogurt, CherryBerry, Yogurtini, Fuzzy Peach, Aspen Leaf Yogurt, Yogli Mogli, Let's Yo!, and Josie's Frozen Yogurt brand names. The company's cafés offer frozen yogurt in non-fat and low-fat flavors and with toppings. U-Swirl, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Durango, Colorado.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

