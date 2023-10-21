Head-To-Head Survey: ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) vs. HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Free Report) and HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ABN AMRO Bank and HSBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABN AMRO Bank N/A N/A N/A HSBC 26.43% 12.19% 0.78%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.5% of HSBC shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of HSBC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABN AMRO Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A HSBC $74.18 billion 2.04 $16.04 billion $5.93 6.35

This table compares ABN AMRO Bank and HSBC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

HSBC has higher revenue and earnings than ABN AMRO Bank.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ABN AMRO Bank and HSBC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ABN AMRO Bank 0 1 3 0 2.75 HSBC 1 3 6 0 2.50

ABN AMRO Bank presently has a consensus target price of $11.20, suggesting a potential downside of 15.98%. HSBC has a consensus target price of $291.50, suggesting a potential upside of 673.52%. Given HSBC’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HSBC is more favorable than ABN AMRO Bank.

Summary

HSBC beats ABN AMRO Bank on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ABN AMRO Bank

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands. It also issues, promotes, manages, and processes credit cards; provides revolving credit card facilities and pension schemes, as well as consumer credit and mortgages; and life and non-life insurance products. In addition, it offers asset-based solutions, including working capital solutions, equipment leases and loans, and vendor lease services; private banking and wealth-management-related services; and derivatives and equity clearing services. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions. This segment serves personal banking and high net worth individuals. The Commercial Banking segment provides credit and lending, treasury management, payment, cash management, commercial insurance, and investment services; commercial cards; international trade and receivables finance services; foreign exchange products; capital raising services on debt and equity markets; and advisory services. It serves small and medium sized enterprises, mid-market enterprises, and corporates. The Global Banking and Markets segment offers financing, advisory, and transaction services; and credit, rates, foreign exchange, equities, money markets, and securities services; and engages in principal investment activities. It serves government, corporate and institutional clients, and private investors. HSBC Holdings plc was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

