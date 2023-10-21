Head to Head Survey: Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) and Callitas Health (OTCMKTS:MPHMF)

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) and Callitas Health (OTCMKTS:MPHMF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Quantum-Si and Callitas Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Quantum-Si alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantum-Si N/A -29.86% -27.59% Callitas Health N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Quantum-Si has a beta of 2.79, suggesting that its stock price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Callitas Health has a beta of -2.3, suggesting that its stock price is 330% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

30.7% of Quantum-Si shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of Quantum-Si shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Quantum-Si and Callitas Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantum-Si 0 2 0 0 2.00 Callitas Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Quantum-Si presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.73%. Given Quantum-Si’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Quantum-Si is more favorable than Callitas Health.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Quantum-Si and Callitas Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quantum-Si N/A N/A -$132.44 million ($0.82) -1.54 Callitas Health $530,000.00 N/A -$1.28 million N/A N/A

Callitas Health has higher revenue and earnings than Quantum-Si.

About Quantum-Si

(Get Free Report)

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of protein detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Carbon automated sample preparation instrument; the Platinum single-molecule detection and NGPS instrument with Time-Domain Sequencing chip; the Quantum-Si Cloud data analysis software; and reagent kits for use with its instruments. The company was founded in 2013 is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

About Callitas Health

(Get Free Report)

Callitas Health Inc. provides over the counter consumer health and wellness products in the United States and Canada. It offers C-103, a reformulation of Orlistat for the treatment of obesity; ToConceive, a fertility enhancing moisturizer; and Extrinsa for female sexual dysfunction solutions, as well as focuses on developing cannabinoid delivery technologies. The company was formerly known as M Pharmaceutical Inc. and changed its name to Callitas Health Inc. in September 2017. Callitas Health Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Newport, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum-Si Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum-Si and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.