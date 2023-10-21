Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.63.

Shares of HT stock opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.20. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.39 million, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

