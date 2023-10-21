High Tide (TSE:HITI) PT Set at C$5.00 by Eight Capital

Eight Capital set a C$5.00 target price on High Tide (TSE:HITI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HITI. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$4.00 target price on High Tide and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on High Tide from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on High Tide from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

