Hilltop Holdings Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:HTH)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.

Hilltop has increased its dividend by an average of 23.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Hilltop has a dividend payout ratio of 43.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hilltop to earn $1.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.4%.

Shares of NYSE HTH opened at $27.18 on Friday. Hilltop has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $34.87. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.18.

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.16). Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $308.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilltop will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Hilltop by 200.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hilltop by 31.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Hilltop by 29.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Hilltop by 16.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hilltop by 23.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. 54.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HTH. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Hilltop from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

