Hilton Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,101 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 121.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 666.7% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.43.

Visa Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $233.38 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.05 and a twelve month high of $250.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock worth $9,879,039. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

