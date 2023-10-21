Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Holdings Lifted by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.07.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.32. 3,043,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,624,823. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.52 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

