Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.32 and last traded at $1.34. Approximately 25,345 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 907,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.
Hoth Therapeutics Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18.
Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Hoth Therapeutics
Hoth Therapeutics Company Profile
Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hoth Therapeutics
- What’s a Sound Playbook for Investors During Election Years?
- Bargain Alert: Crocs a Footwear Brand With Single Digit P/E Ratio
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
Receive News & Ratings for Hoth Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoth Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.