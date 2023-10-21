Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.32 and last traded at $1.34. Approximately 25,345 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 907,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hoth Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 942,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 177,659 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Hoth Therapeutics by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 68,845 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,092,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 453.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 138,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 113,229 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

