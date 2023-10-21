Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBAN stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.64. The company had a trading volume of 29,537,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,237,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.86. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.57.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $146,991.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 594,564 shares in the company, valued at $7,116,931.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $146,991.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 594,564 shares in the company, valued at $7,116,931.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,269.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 248.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 324,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 231,445 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 33.5% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 31,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $427,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,534,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,347,000 after purchasing an additional 282,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,829,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,717,000 after acquiring an additional 24,060 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

