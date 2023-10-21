Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Shares of HBAN stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,536,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,237,083. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.08. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.57.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,269.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $146,991.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 594,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,116,931.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $283,184.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 248.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 324,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 231,445 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 33.5% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 31,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $427,000. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,534,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,347,000 after acquiring an additional 282,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,829,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,717,000 after acquiring an additional 24,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

