IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.83

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.83 per share by the energy company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79.

IDACORP has increased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. IDACORP has a payout ratio of 58.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect IDACORP to earn $5.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.1%.

IDACORP stock opened at $94.99 on Friday. IDACORP has a twelve month low of $88.10 and a twelve month high of $112.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.60.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.13. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $413.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IDACORP will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IDA. StockNews.com began coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on IDACORP from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on IDACORP from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $143,608.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,449.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in IDACORP by 0.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in IDACORP by 33.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in IDACORP by 34.4% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in IDACORP by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,381 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,546 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

