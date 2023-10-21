Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,941 Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HOMB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,256,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,272,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,826,000 after buying an additional 1,100,758 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,326,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,646,000 after buying an additional 618,813 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,040,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,900,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,469,000 after buying an additional 252,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

NYSE HOMB opened at $20.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.20. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.77 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $257.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.07 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HOMB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HOMB

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

(Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.