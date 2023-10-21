Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Invests $205,000 in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 72,177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 119,173,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,273,046,000 after buying an additional 119,008,926 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,026,000 after buying an additional 2,017,325 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 221.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,825,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,793,000 after buying an additional 1,947,268 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,602,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,135,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.25.

CF Industries Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE CF opened at $82.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $112.44.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.55. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CF Industries news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $779,589.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,702.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

