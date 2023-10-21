Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Invests $205,000 in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,689 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DHI. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,704.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

DHI opened at $100.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 1.41. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.33 and a 1-year high of $132.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.51.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.