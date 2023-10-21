Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Makes New $204,000 Investment in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 544.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 64.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HOMB opened at $20.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $257.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.07 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOMB

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

(Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.