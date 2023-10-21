Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,689 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $100.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.51. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.33 and a 52 week high of $132.30. The company has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.47.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 470 shares in the company, valued at $59,704.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

