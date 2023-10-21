Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 361,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,781 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $90,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,798,050,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITW. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW stock opened at $223.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $67.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.33. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.86 and a 52 week high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.39%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Stories

