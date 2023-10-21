Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Stock Holdings Increased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Infosys by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 822,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,212,000 after acquiring an additional 347,800 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Infosys by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Infosys by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 232,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 148,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 34,822 shares during the period. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Infosys by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,156,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INFY shares. Nomura upgraded Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infosys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.80 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.93.

Infosys Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average is $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $20.57.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 16.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.