Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Receives $120.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Institutional Trading of Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Down 1.8 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 90.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 14,204 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 67.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter worth $276,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 9.0% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $73.79 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a one year low of $63.36 and a one year high of $125.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.99 and a 200-day moving average of $75.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 19.59 and a quick ratio of 19.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.58.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $76.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.10 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.95% and a return on equity of 8.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.43%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

