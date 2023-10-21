Insider Buying: Intra Energy Co. Limited (ASX:IEC) Insider Acquires A$20,000.00 in Stock

Intra Energy Co. Limited (ASX:IEC – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin (Ben) Dunn bought 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$20,000.00 ($12,658.23).

Intra Energy Corporation Limited, a mining and energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, production, sale, and supply of coal. The company's flagship project is the Tancoal mine located in the Ngaka Coalfields, Tanzania. It also explores for gold, copper, and nickel deposits. The company was formerly known as Atomic Resources Limited and changed its name to Intra Energy Corporation Limited in April 2011.

