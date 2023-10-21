Insider Buying: Lightning Minerals Ltd (ASX:L1M) Insider Purchases A$14,500.00 in Stock

Lightning Minerals Ltd (ASX:L1M – Get Free Report) insider Francesco (Frank) Cannavo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,500.00 ($9,177.22).

