Insider Buying: Lightning Minerals Ltd (ASX:L1M) Insider Purchases A$14,500.00 in Stock

Lightning Minerals Ltd (ASX:L1M – Get Free Report) insider Francesco (Frank) Cannavo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,500.00 ($9,177.22).
Lightning Minerals Price Performance
Lightning Minerals Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lightning Minerals
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Fastenal or Simpson Manufacturing: Which is the Better Buy?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Can These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Outpace Nvidia’s Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Lightning Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightning Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.