Insider Selling: American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Director Sells $24,958.50 in Stock

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.39, for a total transaction of $24,958.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,245.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $160.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $74.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.23. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $235.57.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 313.04%.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.88.
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.
