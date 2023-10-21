Insider Selling: Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Chairman Sells $63,462.00 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $63,462.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,470,170.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $10.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.22. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $94.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.57 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 157.79% and a negative net margin of 52.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on FOLD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,757,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,871,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,095,000 after buying an additional 138,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,898,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,486,000 after buying an additional 1,160,568 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,839,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,819,000 after buying an additional 655,841 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 16.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,918,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,483,000 after buying an additional 1,983,752 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

