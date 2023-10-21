Insider Selling: CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Insider Sells 21,743 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2023

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAYGet Free Report) insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $305,924.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Charles Mcwherter also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, September 18th, Charles Mcwherter sold 21,746 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $352,720.12.
  • On Friday, August 18th, Charles Mcwherter sold 21,746 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $249,426.62.

CymaBay Therapeutics Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of CBAY stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.56. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 0.33. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a current ratio of 12.52.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAYGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.78 million. Equities analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 22,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBAY shares. Raymond James increased their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $17.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. BTIG Research increased their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on CBAY

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.