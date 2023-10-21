Insider Selling: CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Insider Sells 21,743 Shares of Stock

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $305,924.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Charles Mcwherter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 18th, Charles Mcwherter sold 21,746 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $352,720.12.

On Friday, August 18th, Charles Mcwherter sold 21,746 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $249,426.62.

Shares of CBAY stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.56. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 0.33. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a current ratio of 12.52.

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.78 million. Equities analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 22,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBAY shares. Raymond James increased their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $17.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. BTIG Research increased their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.82.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

