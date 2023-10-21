Insider Selling: Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) EVP Sells $212,677.92 in Stock

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) EVP Bradley T. Wiemann sold 22,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $212,677.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,967.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Daktronics Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:DAKT opened at $9.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.10. Daktronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $10.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $414.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $232.53 million for the quarter. Daktronics had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 23.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Daktronics by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Daktronics by 3,779.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Daktronics by 1,083.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Daktronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Daktronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DAKT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Daktronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Daktronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

