Insider Selling: Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) CEO Sells 33,819 Shares of Stock

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) CEO John Aballi sold 33,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $59,183.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,972. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Exagen Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of XGN opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average is $2.62. Exagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.20. Exagen had a negative net margin of 66.41% and a negative return on equity of 74.00%. The business had revenue of $14.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exagen Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exagen

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RTW Investments LP increased its position in Exagen by 2.0% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,391,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 26,848 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exagen by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 12,278 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Exagen by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 547,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 44,518 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exagen by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 263,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Exagen by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the period. 40.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Exagen in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

