Insider Selling: Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) CEO Sells 33,819 Shares of Stock

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) CEO John Aballi sold 33,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $59,183.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,972. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Exagen Stock Down 5.3 %
Shares of XGN opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average is $2.62. Exagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96.
Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.20. Exagen had a negative net margin of 66.41% and a negative return on equity of 74.00%. The business had revenue of $14.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exagen Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exagen
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Exagen in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XGN
About Exagen
Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Exagen
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Fastenal or Simpson Manufacturing: Which is the Better Buy?
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Can These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Outpace Nvidia’s Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.