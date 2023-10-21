Insider Selling: Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Insider Sells 204 Shares of Stock

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total transaction of $33,647.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,094.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $153.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.51. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $99.16 and a 1 year high of $171.06. The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 41.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FERG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Ferguson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,142.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferguson

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 90.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 125.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Articles

