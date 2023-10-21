Insider Selling: Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Insider Sells $18,740.00 in Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $18,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Daniel Trencher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 18th, Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $21,000.00.

On Thursday, August 17th, Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $22,810.00.

Teladoc Health Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $18.46 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $34.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.92 and its 200-day moving average is $23.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $652.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.20 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 158.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,584,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $533,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,740 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,639,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $345,757,000 after buying an additional 78,859 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,826,881 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $125,016,000 after buying an additional 79,670 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 30.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,407,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $111,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Teladoc Health by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,833,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,275,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TDOC shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

