Insider Selling: Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) SVP Sells 2,482 Shares of Stock

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) SVP Richard A. Graham sold 2,482 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $22,412.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 334,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,918.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Theravance Biopharma Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TBPH opened at $9.06 on Friday. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $12.03. The company has a market cap of $478.46 million, a PE ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.21.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Theravance Biopharma had a net margin of 1,694.17% and a negative return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $13.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 million. As a group, analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on TBPH shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Theravance Biopharma

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 2.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Further Reading

