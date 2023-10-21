Insider Selling: TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) CFO Sells $23,736.88 in Stock

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Free Report) CFO Eric R. Tapia sold 22,184 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $23,736.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,344.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TuSimple Stock Performance

TSP stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $6.73.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.42. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 8,526.32% and a negative return on equity of 41.29%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TuSimple

About TuSimple

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in TuSimple by 467.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,643,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after buying an additional 3,001,379 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TuSimple by 14,392.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,217,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 4th quarter valued at $3,460,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TuSimple by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,735,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TuSimple by 62.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,143,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,044 shares in the last quarter. 24.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and Asia-Pacific region. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

