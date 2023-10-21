Insider Selling: TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) CFO Sells $23,736.88 in Stock

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Free Report) CFO Eric R. Tapia sold 22,184 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $23,736.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,344.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
TuSimple Stock Performance
TSP stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $6.73.
TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.42. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 8,526.32% and a negative return on equity of 41.29%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.
About TuSimple
TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and Asia-Pacific region. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.
